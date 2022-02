By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Maraimalai Nagar police recovered an unidentified body from a lake at Kattankulathur on Saturday. The police said the body belonged to a man aged approximately 35-years-old. The body was in the water for nearly four days, they added.

The body was retrieved and sent to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem examination. A case was registered and the personnel are conducting an investigation to ascertain the identity of the man.