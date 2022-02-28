STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VCK, Dravidar Kazhagam oppose government's grand Maha Sivarathri celebration at Chennai temple

About 40,000 people are expected to participate in the programme, which is to be held at Ramakrishna Mutt.

Published: 28th February 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kapaleeswarar temple

Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department's decision to conduct cultural events between 6 pm and 6 am at the Kapaleeswarar Temple in Mylapore here, on the occasion of Maha Sivarathri on March 1, has attracted criticism from the VCK and DK.

About 40,000 people are expected to participate in the programme, which is to be held at Ramakrishna Mutt. This will be the first time the HR&CE department is conducting such a large event.

The VCK, an ally of the DMK has opposed the event, saying it amounts to promotion of a religion. "The government department should not organise functions that are aimed at promoting the idea of a particular faith. The government should not replicate the style followed by a godman or private institutions. Is this a Dravidan model?" asked senior VCK leader Vanni Arasu.

Echoing his views, K Veeramani, general secretary of the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK), said the responsibility of the HR&CE department is to supervise temple administration and maintenance of temple accounts. "The department should refrain from appeasing a particular community, hurting the sentiments of rationalists and secularists. It should restrict itself to the management of temples," Veeramani said.

Reacting to the criticism, a DMK State-level functionary said on condition of anonymity, "It is a government event. Government function and party ideology are different. There is nothing wrong with such special programmes by the HR&CE department."

A few days ago, HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu and officials inspected the venue and took stock of the arrangements for the programme.

Officials from the department, the Chennai Corporation, traffic police, transport, and Metro Water held a coordination meeting on traffic diversions, parking, and amenities such as drinking water, toilets, food, and prasadam for devotees.

A large stage is being set up for artistes to perform. The cultural events will begin at 6 pm on Tuesday and go on till 6 am on Wednesday.

