Consumers to get Aavin milk cards online from Jan 1

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to boost the sale of milk, Aavin has decided to issue milk cards online effective from January 1. The milk has been subsidised by Rs 2-3 per litre for cardholders. Aavin milk is sold at retail shops at Rs 3-4 a litre higher than the maximum retail price (MRP).

Hence, the purchase of milk through cards will enable consumers to avail themselves of milk cheaper by Rs 5-7 a litre helping them save Rs 60-90 a month. Aiming at launching the online milk cards the State-owned Aavin upgraded its portals https://aavin.tn.gov.in/ and https://aavinmilk.com/ in October last year. However, the facility was not launched owing to a pending inquiry against the misuse of milk cards in Chennai.

Following the address verification in August this year, the Aavin found over 80,000 milk cards are dormant and no longer used by the original consumers. Subsequently, it cancelled all the 80,000 cards. By enabling the online card facility from January 1, the Aavin has ended the 'strict scrutinisation' process that it has been following for decades.

"The applications for new milk cards will be issued at all Aavin regional offices, milk consumer cooperative societies, Aavin outlets, and online between January 1 and 31. The applications received, along with proof of identity, will be issued cards immediately," said an official note from Aavin on Friday. The consumers, who lost milk cards due to shifting of residence, can also apply for new cards from January 1.

"The portal has provided user-friendly features such as profile update, electronic payment system, and uploading of address proof documents. The existing cardholders and new consumers can get all card-related services online," added the official.

At present, six lakhs consumers have Aavin milk cards in Chennai. "After the reduction of milk price by Rs 3 a litre from May 16 this year, the milk consumption increased by two lakhs litre a day," added the statement.

Until a few years ago, consumers used to run from pillar to post to get milk cards. The card applications are scrutinised at depots and head offices to prevent malpractices. However, citing low commission from Aavin, retail owners sell Aaviin milk Rs 3 higher than MRP.