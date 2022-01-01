Governor, Stalin, leaders extend New Year wishes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of various political parties extended their New Year wishes to the people of the State. The Governor stated, “At the dawn of New Year 2022, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to all my brothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu.

May the State and people be filled with new hopes, higher happiness and greater prosperity. May everyone be in good health and perfect harmony with each other.” He added, “May our individual and collective resolve to take our motherland India to greater heights of glory be further reinforced. God bless our people.”

Stalin stated in his message, “The new year is born with the hope of health and prosperity. Our government is committed to ensuring the safety and care of people of Tamil Nadu and has pledged to continue its work for the betterment of the people in the coming new year.” In another statement, the CM requested the cadres and functionaries of DMK to prevent the spread of Corona infections and urged them to not call on him on New Year’s Day.

AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami stated in their joint message, “May this new year bring a new glow to the lives of all people and we wish the people to get success in their all efforts.”

Besides, TNCC president KS Alagiri, CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, former Union ministers Su Thirunavukkarasar, GK Vasan, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, DK president K Veeramani and others also extended their New Year greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu.