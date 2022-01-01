One held in student suicide case in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four days after a Presidency College student died by suicide at Thiruninravur, Tiruvallur railway police arrested a Pachaiyappa’s College student on charges of abetment to suicide and booked six others. Police have launched a hunt for the six students for humiliating and bullying him.

Minutes after sending a voice message to friends and family that he was ending his life unable to bear humiliation by students of Pachaiyappa’s College, 21-year-old M Kumar jumped to death in front of a moving train stating he did not want to live a life given as mercy by Pachaiyappa’s College students and apologized to his mother and friends.

Tiruvallur railway police found the involvement of seven students including Manoj Kumar (18) of Pachaiyappa’s College. They also recovered an audio message which the gang sent to the victim’s college group. Sources said that with the help of the audio message police found the involvement of Manoj Kumar. Along with his friends, Manoj forced Kumar to alight from the EMU train. They had ganged up to bully Kumar in a rivalry that is brewing over ‘route thala’.