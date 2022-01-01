Year changes but Chennai's water woes continue

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As heavy spells continued for the second consecutive day on Friday, many streets continue to be waterlogged. There was knee to hip-deep water in some streets at Ashok Nagar, KK Nagar, Mambalam, Mylapore, and Perambur among other areas.

Rainwater entered a private hospital premises in KK Nagar and patients had to be shifted to other hospitals. “Stormwater drains ceased to work within an hour. People had to wade through knee-deep water and traffic came to a standstill. A few residents even vacated their homes for the night,” said R Gopalakrishnan, a resident of Anna Nagar.

Similarly, the same stretches that were inundated during the recent rains in Ashok Nagar and Mambalam again went under water. “Tarpaulin sheets flew due to the winds and nobody could step out of their homes. The civic apathy due to which we have been pumping out water from our houses from the morning, has dampened the mood of New Year’s Eve,” said Maria Elizabeth, a resident.

Meanwhile, South Chennai fared much better compared to Central and North Chennai. This was because of the temporary drains dug up during the November spells. Even if the stormwater drains were clogged, makeshift drains quickly drained the water within a couple of hours.

According to data with city corporation, 279 high capacity pumps have been used to clear the water. As many as 271 streets reported water logging as of 12 pm on Friday, and most of them were cleared by evening. As of 4 pm on Friday, 1150 cusec was being released from Chembarambakkam, 1689 cusecs from Red Hills, 1107 cusecs from Poondi and 895 cusec from Cholavaram.