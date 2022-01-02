Fake cop cheats senior citizen of Rs 87 lakh, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch arrested a 42-year-old man who cheated a senior citizen of Rs 87 lakh after promising that he would get a divorce for his daughter and remarry her. The accused A Shiva Ganesh alias Chandrasekaran is already married and not a police personnel as he claimed, said police. The victim, K Mohandoss, in his complaint has said the accused, who learnt that his daughter is separated, promised that he would marry his daughter after helping her get formally divorced.

“Between January and March, Shiva Ganesh received a cheque of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 84.60 lakh as cash from Mohandoss on multiple occasions after making him come to the Egmore court to make him believe that the divorce case is on trial,” said the police officer. Shiva Ganesh also allegedly took Mohandoss’ car. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.