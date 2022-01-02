Get fit with Chennai Corp’s ‘Veedhi Vizha’ challenge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: This new year, the city corporation is looking to encourage its residents to take a step towards a healthier lifestyle through more walking and cycling through a ‘Veedhi Vizha’ challenge under Singara Chennai 2.0. So far, 828 city residents have registered for cycling and 316 for the walking challenge. However, organisers said residents can still continue to register.

The challenge starts on Saturday and will go on until January 26, and has Chennai competing with 75 other Indian cities. The city, whose residents cumulatively cover the most number of kilometres, will win the challenge.

“For a city to win, the overall kilometres covered will be taken into account. But we have also decided to track 10 participants from Chennai who have covered the most distance and they will be recognised,” said an official who is part of the project.

In order to take part in the challenge, city residents may download the Strava app from the app store, and register under ‘All for Sports’ using the URL https://www.allforsport.in/challenges/challenge. From the ‘All for Sports’ page, users can link their Strava account and the distance they have covered will be automatically recorded.

“The earlier they register, the better because they’ll get time to cover more kilometres but even if they want to register later on, it is fine. We do plan on holding walkathons and other events as part of the initiative too,” said the official.

The corporation has also been encouraging more women to take up cycling by encouraging small groups of women to cycle on the streets at night, in order to familiarise the idea of women cycling, especially at nights, among city residents.

Chennaiites can also help city win the challenge

The challenge that includes walking and cycling, starts on Saturday and will go on until January 26, and has Chennai competing with 75 other Indian cities. The city, whose residents cumulatively cover the most number of kilometres, will win the challenge