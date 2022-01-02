STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Get fit with Chennai Corp’s ‘Veedhi Vizha’ challenge

The challenge starts on Saturday and will go on until January 26, and has Chennai competing with 75 other Indian cities.

Published: 02nd January 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Fitness, gym, health, workout

Representational image of fitness.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: This new year, the city corporation is looking to encourage its residents to take a step towards a healthier lifestyle through more walking and cycling through a ‘Veedhi Vizha’ challenge under Singara Chennai 2.0. So far, 828 city residents have registered for cycling and 316 for the walking challenge. However, organisers said residents can still continue to register. 

The challenge starts on Saturday and will go on until January 26, and has Chennai competing with 75 other Indian cities. The city, whose residents cumulatively cover the most number of kilometres, will win the challenge. 

“For a city to win, the overall kilometres covered will be taken into account. But we have also decided to track 10 participants from Chennai who have covered the most distance and they will be recognised,” said an official who is part of the project. 

In order to take part in the challenge, city residents may download the Strava app from the app store, and register under ‘All for Sports’ using the URL https://www.allforsport.in/challenges/challenge. From the ‘All for Sports’ page, users can link their Strava account and the distance they have covered will be automatically recorded. 

“The earlier they register, the better because they’ll get time to cover more kilometres but even if they want to register later on, it is fine. We do plan on holding walkathons and other events as part of the initiative too,” said the official. 

The corporation has also been encouraging more women to take up cycling by encouraging small groups of women to cycle on the streets at night, in order to familiarise the idea of women cycling, especially at nights, among city residents.

Chennaiites can also help city win the challenge
The challenge that includes walking and cycling, starts on Saturday and will go on until January 26, and has Chennai competing with 75 other Indian cities. The city, whose residents cumulatively cover the most number of kilometres, will win the challenge 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Veedhi Vizha
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp