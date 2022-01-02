Stalin inaugurates two new police commissionerates in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two newly established commissionerates in city suburbs were inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday. The Tambaram commissionerate headed by M Ravi, ADGP, is located at Sholinganallur and Avadi commissionerate headed by Sandeep Rai Rathore, ADGP, is located at the Avadi Special Battalion building.

The Tambaram commissionerate will be formed with 20 existing police stations of Greater Chennai Police (GCP) along with five station jurisdictions from Chengalpattu and two from Kancheepuram. Avadi commissionerate is to be formed with 25 existing GCP stations and five station jurisdictions from Tiruvallur district.

The two senior officers — Ravi and Rathore — who were earlier appointed as special officers for the formation of the commissionerates, were appointed as police Commissioners of the newly-created commissionerates. They were earlier instructed to send a detailed proposal on police stations and if bifurcation of station jurisdictions is necessary.

Sources said the reports for requirements, like strength required for Armed Reserve, motor transport, special units, requirement of equipment, machinery, vehicles, furniture, details required for accommodation, mobility, communication etc., that were sent a few months ago were approved.