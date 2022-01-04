Nine-year-old mauled by dog, owner arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A nine-year-old girl was grievously injured after she was bitten by a German Shepherd at 16 places in Nolambur. Based on an fir, the owner was arrested. The victim, V Saraswathi, is a resident of an apartment in the First Street of Sriram Nagar Main Road in Nolambur and a class 4 student in a private school, said the police.

The incident took place on December 28 and came to light only on Monday after her parents lodged a complaint with Nolambur police. “A German Shepherd, assisted by another resident of the apartment, suddenly started chasing Saraswathi and bit her at 16 places. She was rushed to a nearby private hospital,” said inspector Sivakumar.

While the family did not approach the police when the incident happened, the girl returned home on Monday and then the family lodged a complaint. On information, Nolambur police registered a case under section 289 of IPC (Negligent conduct with respect to animal) and section 337 of IPC (Whoever causes hurt to any person negligently as to endanger human life).

The police arrested 43-year-old Vijayalakshmi, owner of the pet dog. Police said that Vijayalakshmi is a private firm employee and her husband is into construction business. The injured girl is said to be recovering well.

The dog would be handed over to the corporation sanitary inspector on Tuesday, said police. Vijayalakshmi was taken presented before the magistrate on Monday night. Whether she will be remanded or released on station bail, is not confirmed yet, said the police.