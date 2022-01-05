As Covid cases spike, Chennai Corporation revises testing strategy

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the continuing increase in Covid-19 cases, the city corporation is revisiting its testing strategies. For a start, it is now set to increase its targeted sample collection to 30,000 a day from the 22,000 samples it is currently testing across the city on a daily basis.

A circular sent by Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi stated that in all commercial establishments, hostels, banks, restaurants, government and private offices, and other places which tend to get crowded, samples should be collected for testing once in every 15 days. Those working there should be fully vaccinated, the circular stated. Corporation officials told TNIE the testing would be focussed in crowded areas, to avoid superspreading events.

The commissioner asked educational institutions to submit a daily report on vaccination of their students to the corporation, and pointed out to them that many of the students above 18 years, as well as the staff, are not fully vaccinated.

“We are focusing both on vaccination and testing to fight against the virus,” said a corporation official.

The corporation has also restarted home-based triaging in 200 divisions where doctors will go to the houses of those who have tested positive, check their oxygen levels, blood pressure and temperature, and will recommend home quarantine or admissions to hospitals/Covid care centres. Patients will also receive calls twice a day from telecounselling centres set up in all the 15 zones to keep track of their medical condition.

The city corporation has also reopened 15 of its screening centres, where those infected would be screened before being guided onto the next course of treatment. The centres are located in Tiruvottiyur community health centre, Manjambakkam community health centre, Madhavaram government hospital, Bharathi women’s college in Royapuram, ISI hospital in Ayanavaram, ward 91 community centre, Tondiarpet communicable diseases hospital, Chennai primary school in Ayanavaram, community halls in wards 122, 183 and 139, Jain college in PV Nagar, Government primary school in ward 153, and Injambakkam primary health centre.

Arrangements are also being made at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam to convert it to a Covid-19 care centre with 378 beds and 504 beds with oxygen support, in the first phase. Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected the arrangements on Tuesday night.

Most-hit zones

The city recorded 876 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, a 120 per cent increase from December 30. As on January 3, the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in the city are in Adyar, Kodambakkam and Teynampet zones. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar registered the highest number of Covid-19 deaths.