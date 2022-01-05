Fantastic monsters and where to find them

Sahana Iyer By

CHENNAI: Our society has its demons — discrimination, violence, corruption — and we find ourselves braving against it all every day. The concept of standing up to evil, however, is not a sudden introduction in adulthood and is, in fact, introduced to us as children with fairy tales and stories of heroes. Musharraf Ali Farooqi says it better: Monster stories serve to acquaint children with the faces of cruelty, injustice and evil. Whether it is the fire demon Aasi Gaur, the cruel giant Sri Badat, or the captor Toraban Dev, his new release for children Monster Folktales from South Asia introduces us to these monsters and unravels stories of hope, bravery and conquering these literal demons and the metaphorical evil they represent.

Responsible story-telling

Drawing from various regions of Pakistan (Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Gilgit, and Sindh), the author finds adventurous stories rich in action, strategy and can-do spirit. “I work with a lot of schools and this is good for all regions I go to; all the children would have one monster to boast of, and one hero to speak of,” explains Musharraf, who was once a monster-fascinated child himself. ‘...It fascinated me, standing in opposition to evil, someone I reckoned to be a force for good. This meant that I would never be alone with the monster…’ reads the introduction in his book, rehashing the needs and wishes of a younger mind.

Attempting to document folk tales comes with the responsibility of staying true to their origins and relevant to the location, but the challenge was stacked up further for Musharraf as he created his own version of the first tale Gondrani and the Fire Demon Aasi Gaur. “There are fragments of information for the story: a girl named Godrani who fought demons. That was about all, and a little about some Buddhists and caves. So, I thought, if there is a dark cave, it made sense to have a fire demon. And the name ‘Aasi Gaur’ translates to fire demon in Balochi language,” he elaborates on the writing process. While the story may have been his own creation, it follows the tone and energy of the other tales very well. It would be hard to pick the odd one out if he didn’t disclose it in the first few pages of the book and it is always welcome to see a feisty and smart female protagonist be the herald of change.

Face-off with raw narratives

Much like the prose, the onus of authenticity also befalls the illustrator, Michelle Farooqi. The first thing she keeps in mind while attempting to transform the action into images is the century, location, country and society in which the tale is situated, she begins, adding, “I also look at other folk tales and their illustrations to find a style that works well. There are many styles one can use, wood-cut and Indian miniature painting, for instance. In this case, since there were many stories in one book, I had to find one that would suit all the stories. But, there are still differences between each story.” And one has to agree. The watercolour miniature painting style follows a common appearance across the pages, one can tell the difference in details such as colour palette, character design and style between each story.

What comes as a surprise to the reader is the unfiltered presence of violence. The devastation and loss brought by the monsters, and the protagonists’ retaliation is not diluted or censored in any way, which gives the tales a feel of rawness and ups the stakes — as, I suppose, is the case with most folktales and myths. At a time where children’s content is increasingly PG and simplistic, this is a refreshing change. “In a number of books, children are made to deal with personal grief, loss of someone or disease, which is perfectly fine because these are things children have to deal with. What we don’t see as often and what is as much a part of their experience is sheer violence committed in different guises and pretence, which impacts them in a much bigger way,” he says.

The book with its simple yet gripping prose and mesmerising artwork is for anyone, child or adult, who seeks a quest with a satisfying ending. If that sounds like you, the call of adventure beckons.

Publisher: HarperCollins

Children’s Books

Pages: 72

Price: Rs 250