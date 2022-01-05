STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Of resolutions & other ugly truths

As it always happens, this holiday season might look a little different for everyone.

Published: 05th January 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

makeup

For representational purposes

By Saumya R Chawla
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As it always happens, this holiday season might look a little different for everyone. Whether we’re spending these days picking out our best pajamas for the evening, or carefully blending in four shades of eyeshadows, there’s no better time to wipe the slate clean and bring everyone’s mood down by bringing up New Year’s resolutions.

Allow me to explain. While most of us could stand to drink less, exercise more, and meditate every day, there’s something particularly annoying hearing your friends go on a dry January, train for a marathon and count calories. It almost feels like the carriage has poofed itself back to a pumpkin. I mean, does anyone really want to start their new year with daunting tasks like learning a new language or forgoing gluten? Aren’t new year’s difficult enough already?

Skincare resolutions, on the other hand, feel fun and easy breezy. I’m not talking about a complete overhaul to your routine, just little additions and swaps that promise to make your regimes healthier and are a snap to follow.

My first bone to pick is with make-up wipes. No really, stop now. It’s time to leave the rubbish in the past and to commit to choosing a make-up removing alternative that stays away from the toxic reality of facial wipes. Yes, they might be affordable and easy to use in a pinch, but they block our drainage, end up in our oceans and honestly, don’t even clean make-up out well. They don’t seep in deep enough to clean your pores, and the violently aggressive scrubbing causes unwanted irritation. Hard pass! If you’re not in the market for cleansing oils, balms and waters at all, consider investing in reusable make-up wipes instead.

Honestly, make better choices. While a zero-waste beauty routine might be a big ask and difficult to undertake, start small with refills and recycling your empties. I’ve had my eyes and heart set on L’Occitane’s refills which come in massive pouches and help you save up to 80% of the plastic used in the original product. They have also partnered with a social enterprise, Saahas Zero Waste, to help you recycle your used products.

I’m hoping these beauty bits are easy to incorporate, unlike the non-actionable grandiose yet vague mantras that tend to come up during this time of the year (looking at you, “live life to the fullest”). Besides, maybe I don’t want to stop replacing my cookies with entire meals, okay? Let me live! On that note, wishing all my lovely readers a healthier year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp