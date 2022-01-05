STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Royapuram leads Chennai in Covid clusters

According to the corporation’s list of containment zones, Royapuram, one of the most densely populated areas in the city, has the most number of street clusters of Covid-19.

A girl getting the shot at the 17th mega Covid vaccination camp held at Saidapet in Chennai on Sunday | R Satish Babu

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: According to the corporation’s list of containment zones, Royapuram, one of the most densely populated areas in the city, has the most number of street clusters of Covid-19. The zone has 15 streets with clusters of five or more cases. Speaking to TNIE, officials said Royapuram, which is home to the Madras Medical College and Stanley Medical College, has emerging clusters of health professionals.

“There are clusters of 10-13 cases from nursing hostels, a dental hostel, and also from MMC’s men’s hostel and Stanley medical college. Medical professionals are at higher risk, and are always among the first to be affected,” said a corporation official. The severity of the infection is not high, however, as most of them are fully vaccinated, the official added.

In Kuppaiyer street, a market area, 13 shop owners have tested positive. While a luxury apartment in Egmore has reported 17 Covid-19 cases, five tested positive in a hostel for those from the SC/ST communities, earlier this week.

“In many families, almost all are testing positive if one person tests positive. On Monday, we found that seven members of a family tested positive soon after one of the members who returned from Mumbai turned positive,” the official said.

Officials, who are involved in contact tracing, said people  who return home after travelling are not quarantining themselves. “We see a lot of cases are reported among those travelling within or outside the city, during weddings, and at places of worship,” said an official from the Perungudi zone.

As on Monday, there are 1158 streets in the city that have at least one Covid-19 case. A week ago, there were only half this number. Similarly, there are a total of 51 streets with five or more Covid-19 cases, while there were only 18, a week ago.

