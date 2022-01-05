Virtual patient monitoring in Coimbatore too soon: Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday clarified that people who test positive for the Omicron variant after taking two doses of vaccine, too, can isolate themselves at home. This comes a day after the State released its new treatment and triaging protocol for Covid-19 patients. The unvaccinated who test positive but have neither symptoms nor comorbidities may be monitored virtually.

He said doctors will start virtual monitoring at places in Chennai where the infection is high, in the next two days, and the process would be extended to places like Chengalpattu and Coimbatore depending on the spread of the disease.

The minister was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the first Siddha Covid care centre with 41 beds at a hospital in Vepery, along with the HR and CE Minister PK Sekar Babu. The minister said the guidelines for home isolation are being followed everywhere in the world. Those affected by the variant can undergo an RT-PCR test after five days, and return to their routine works if it turns negative, he added.

According to him, 16 of the 22 screening centres proposed in Chennai have started functioning. A medical team has been appointed in each zone of the city to monitor the treatment of the those infected, he added.

The minister said around 10 per cent (3,32,493) of the 33,46,00 children eligible for vaccination in the 15-18 age group in the State, were vaccinated on the first day of the exercise, and added that TN has 27 lakh doses of vaccine in stock.

When asked about the shutting down of Amma mini-clinics, Subramanian said they were created as a temporary set-up for a period of one year. “In many places, Amma clinics didn’t have their own buildings. While 1,820 doctors were appointed, no nurses were posted. The tenure of these doctors has been extended till March 31. There are plans to assimilate them into the State’s healthcare system by providing them additional marks for their service. Even the Opposition doesn’t have data regarding how many were treated in these clinics,” he said.

16/22

16 of the 22 screening centres proposed in Chennai have started functioning.

Perambalur and Aranthangi MLAs test positive for COVID-19

Pudukkottai: Perambalur DMK MLA M Prabhakaran and Aranthangi Congress MLA ST Ramachandran tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, ahead of the Assembly session which will start on Wednesday.

Prabhakaran was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchy. On Monday, he had visited a vaccination camp for the 15-18 age group at Perambalur Government High School, where he also took a Covid-19 test. His personal assistant and car driver also tested positive.

Aranthangi MLA ST Ramachandran, in a tweet, said he has tested positive, and that he has isolated himself at his house in Chennai. He asked everyone who has come in contact with him to test themselves. Ramachandran is the son of MP S Thirunavukkarasar.