40.8 lakh voters in Chennai, Velachery with most, Harbour has least

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai District Election Officer and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Wednesday released the final voters’ list for the 16 Assembly constituencies in the presence of party representatives at Ripon Building. There are a total of 40,80,578 voters in the district among which 20,74,616 are women, 20,04,860 are men and 1102 others.

Since the draft roll was released on November 1, a total of 26,540 voters have been added. According to the final rolls, Harbour constituency has the lowest number of electors numbering 1,78,665 and Velachery has the highest with 3,17,349 voters.

Voters can check their names on display at the respective polling booths and Corporation zonal offices. It can also be viewed at www.elections.tn.gov.in.