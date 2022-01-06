STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

40.8 lakh voters in Chennai, Velachery with most, Harbour has least

Since the draft roll was released on November 1, a total of 26,540 voters have been added.

Published: 06th January 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

voting

(Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai District Election Officer and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Wednesday released the final voters’ list for the 16 Assembly constituencies in the presence of party representatives at Ripon Building. There are a total of 40,80,578 voters in the district among which 20,74,616 are women, 20,04,860 are men and 1102 others.

Since the draft roll was released on November 1, a total of 26,540 voters have been added. According to the final rolls, Harbour constituency has the lowest number of electors numbering 1,78,665 and Velachery has the highest with 3,17,349 voters.

Voters can check their names on display at the respective polling booths and Corporation zonal offices. It can also be viewed at www.elections.tn.gov.in.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai voters
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp