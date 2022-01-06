STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

67 students from MIT, Chromepet test Covid positive

As on Wednesday, 67 students at the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) in Chromepet have tested positive for Covid-19.

Published: 06th January 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Covid beds kept ready at Nandambakkam Trade Centre in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As on Wednesday, 67 students at the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) in Chromepet have tested positive for Covid-19. The institution will be closed for seven days. The students, who are hostelers, have been isolated at another building within the premises.

According to health officials, a total of 1417 samples were taken from students and staff on Tuesday, and another batch of over 400 samples were taken on Wednesday. The total strength of the students is 1,659.

blood samples collected for omicron tests
at a screening centre at George Town in
Chennai on Wednesday | Ashwin Prasath
; DEBADATTA MALLICK

Initially, seven students tested positive on December 30 and another seven tested positive on January 2, and all of them were sent home and isolated. Following the cases, samples were extensively taken from students, and the cluster of 53 emerged on Wednesday.

“The students are being isolated in a separate building with separate facilities for boys and girls. They are recovering well,” said an official. Officials said the students had interacted with each other on multiple occasions during their stay at the hostel, which resulted in the cluster of infection. The students who have tested negative, were given the option to return home. The premises have been disinfected since.

Cluster of 13 in nagai agri institute
Nagapattinam: At least 13 students from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research Institute in Serumavilangai tested positive for Covid-19. Some female students showed mild symptoms a day reportedly after new year celebration at the hostel. Twenty four students were tested, of which, 13 were infected. Classes have been suspended and remaining students are will be tested

Over 40 NDRF staff may have Omicron
Vellore: More than 40 National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) personnel stationed at Arakkonam and Ranipet districts are suspected to be infected with the Omicron variant, said Dr V Manimaran, Deputy Director of Health Services, Ranipet. Health and NDRF officials declined to comment further on the matter. Eight of the personnel have been admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Walajah and one to RGGH in Chennai

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 chennai
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp