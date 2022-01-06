67 students from MIT, Chromepet test Covid positive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As on Wednesday, 67 students at the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) in Chromepet have tested positive for Covid-19. The institution will be closed for seven days. The students, who are hostelers, have been isolated at another building within the premises.

According to health officials, a total of 1417 samples were taken from students and staff on Tuesday, and another batch of over 400 samples were taken on Wednesday. The total strength of the students is 1,659.

Initially, seven students tested positive on December 30 and another seven tested positive on January 2, and all of them were sent home and isolated. Following the cases, samples were extensively taken from students, and the cluster of 53 emerged on Wednesday.

“The students are being isolated in a separate building with separate facilities for boys and girls. They are recovering well,” said an official. Officials said the students had interacted with each other on multiple occasions during their stay at the hostel, which resulted in the cluster of infection. The students who have tested negative, were given the option to return home. The premises have been disinfected since.

Cluster of 13 in nagai agri institute

Nagapattinam: At least 13 students from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research Institute in Serumavilangai tested positive for Covid-19. Some female students showed mild symptoms a day reportedly after new year celebration at the hostel. Twenty four students were tested, of which, 13 were infected. Classes have been suspended and remaining students are will be tested

Over 40 NDRF staff may have Omicron

Vellore: More than 40 National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) personnel stationed at Arakkonam and Ranipet districts are suspected to be infected with the Omicron variant, said Dr V Manimaran, Deputy Director of Health Services, Ranipet. Health and NDRF officials declined to comment further on the matter. Eight of the personnel have been admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Walajah and one to RGGH in Chennai