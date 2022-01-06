Beyond the bias, beneath the beard

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: What could be the possible history behind growing something as basic as a beard? Well, the legend goes that beards were grown by prehistoric men to keep them warm during winter, to intimidate their enemies for survival, as a symbol of virility, wisdom and strength, and as an emblem of masculinity and faith. Across different time periods, despite the changing facial hair trends, beard always found its way back; and it seems to be enjoying a remarkable resurgence in popularity among the current generation for a while now. Here’s a city-based, government-registered club that celebrates this style statement and also uses it as a medium to constructively support charitable causes.

To beard or not

Boasting a membership of over 6,392, the Chennai Bearded Club — founded by Sheikh Shihabudeen in 2018 — functions under the tagline ‘Beard for a Reason’. Tracing how it came into being, Sheikh, the president, recalls, “My fascination for beard dates back to my modelling days when I was identified by people in my social circle for my beard and the way I carried it. Those days, we were also inspired by this group called Bearded Villains run by men in the UK. It had bearded men from all cultural backgrounds, religious and economic strata. What was common was the love for growing a beard. We were amused to see men as young as 20 to those in their 70s wearing it with such ace and confidence. We wanted to collaborate with them for a Chennai chapter but it did not work out. Much later, we started our own club with a handful and now it has grown into a community. We’ve come a long way.”

Besides promoting brotherhood, the club hopes to break the stereotypes attached to growing a beard. “Firstly, having a beard is a personal choice and people need to respect that. Often, there’s pressure to get rid of it because of some corporate policies and disapproval from families. We tend to get branded as unapproachable, intimidating and aggressive. Our club goes beyond these biases and highlights charity, respect and loyalty. We believe that with a beard comes responsibility and we want to change the taboo associated with it,” points out Sheikh, who works as an auditing manager at Paulsons Beauty & Fashion Pvt. Ltd. While Sheikh has been fortunate enough to grow a beard without any interruptions, this is not the case with his friends due to the negative tag associated with it.

The grooming game

The club actively educates its men on various grooming and trimming techniques to keep the facial hair in shape and intact. “We accept members who are 21 and above. Men need to have a beard longer than three cm. This is a basic requirement to join the club. We’ve seen a significant spike in interest among college-goers towards beards because they feel that sporting one makes their face aesthetically more mature. The members are active on Instagram as of now and meet once a month on Zoom. Our WhatsApp group also receives queries from members. The club has also been a platform for some men to pursue their careers as bearded models. It has boosted their confidence,” notes Sheikh.

To encourage its members, the club has an annual fashion competition in November, called the No Shave Month, to reward men under different categories. “There’s a lot that goes into maintaining a beard. It’s more of a passion. Some of us spend even Rs 2,000 a month on shampoo, serum, conditioner, oil, fragrance, refreshing oils and balms to maintain a healthy beard. In today’s fashion-conscious society, the pressure on men to conform to bodily ideals is increasing but there’s also a body positivity movement that’s reinforcing the idea of being comfortable in your own skin,” he points out.

The money saved from the money spent on shaving the beard is usually used by the members for charity, says Sheikh. “Even during the pandemic, we cooked food from our houses and visited orphanages. Our main area of concern is to support cancer patients in their final stages of life. While a majority of our members are men, women have also been forthcoming in lending a helping hand. We also rally across the city, promoting awareness campaigns and important messages. Beyond recreation, this is a socially conscious club,” he sums up. Whatever the reasons and beliefs may be, the beard is clearly here to stay and so is the club.

For details, visit:

Instagram @ cbc_chennai_bearded_club

Or mail to beardedclubchennai@gmail.com