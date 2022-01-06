Chennai Metro services rescheduled amid curbs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail has rescheduled services from 5.30 am to 9 pm instead of 11 pm on all week days (Monday to Saturday) from Thursday. The services will be available with the same peak and non-peak hour timings currently followed (5 minutes and 10 minutes).

The last service will commence from all terminals by 9 pm and reach by 10 pm. On Sundays, services stay suspended due to complete lockdown. A total of 9.80 crore passengers have travelled in Chennai Metro from June 29, 2015 to December 31, 2021.

There has been a monumental increase in the patronage in 2021, wherein 2.53 crore passengers used Metro services. CMRL has come up with several efficient and sustainable initiatives to increase patronage. Availability of ample parking space at stations and 12 mini bus feeder services are presently available at select stations, a release added.