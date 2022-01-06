STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Metro services rescheduled amid curbs

Chennai Metro Rail has rescheduled services from 5.30 am to 9 pm instead of 11 pm on all week days (Monday to Saturday) from Thursday.

Published: 06th January 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro

For representational purpose. (File Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail has rescheduled services from 5.30 am to 9 pm instead of 11 pm on all week days (Monday to Saturday) from Thursday. The services will be available with the same peak and non-peak hour timings currently followed (5 minutes and 10 minutes).

The last service will commence from all terminals by 9 pm and reach by 10 pm. On Sundays, services stay suspended due to complete lockdown. A total of 9.80 crore passengers have travelled in Chennai Metro from June 29, 2015 to December 31, 2021.  

There has been a monumental  increase in the patronage in 2021, wherein 2.53 crore passengers used Metro services. CMRL has come up with several efficient and sustainable initiatives to increase patronage. Availability of ample parking space at stations and 12 mini bus feeder services  are presently available at select stations, a release added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Metro COVID 19
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp