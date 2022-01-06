Paediatric task force prepares for third Covid wave in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant pile up, the Paedriatic Task Force at Gleneagles Global Health City gears up for the battle ahead.

The team, led by Dr Perumal Karnan, senior consultant and clinical lead - Department of Paediatrics, Gleneagles Global Health City, has been closely monitoring the trends in other parts of the world & other Indian cities and ramping up their preparation as a precautionary measure to handle the most vulnerable patient population as they are not vaccinated yet.

The team also includes Dr Shreela Sherine Pauliah, senior consultant – Department of Neonatology, Dr Mohan Babu Kasala, Consultant - paediatric intensivist, Dr Penne Sivaprakasam, senior consultant - Paediatric Haematologist and Dr J Rajkumar, consultant - Paediatric Infectious Diseases. They have identified a dedicated area to deal with paediatric Covid cases.

“We have observed a striking increase in paediatric hospital admissions for Covid-19 across the world. With the current hike in Covid-19 cases in the city, a disturbing impact on unvaccinated children is possible,” shares Dr Karnan.