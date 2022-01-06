Take a cue from these ponneri boys to aim big

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cricket, kabaddi, volleyball and football continue to be children’s favourite outdoor sports as they can be played with little to no infrastructure. The Internet and television have only aided in popularising them. Over the years, many other sports have come under the radar, forcing kids to take notice. Among them is cue sports.

A bunch of youngsters from Ponneri have chosen to pursue and excel at this sport — one that most people in their neighbourhood could only dream of playing. M Prakash, Sreekrishanth Yadav, Jabez Naveen Kumar and Jaikrishanth — students from Velammal school, Ponneri — were encouraged to take up cue sports by Hari Herran, an external coach at the Velammal School. Noted coach Suryanarayanan, who is also the father of ace billiards player Shrikrishna, is coaching them on a regular basis.

What is heartening to note is that these boys are keen to excel in the sport braving a variety of difficulties and hardship. “The four boys from Ponneri have been playing billiards and snooker since 2018. Prakash’s father is a farmer. He is a first-generation student and also a first generation sportsperson. Naveen’s mother works as a teacher in a school. She is the breadwinner for the house and he has an elder sister studying in Class 12. Sreekrishanth and Jaikrishanth are brothers, hailing from a small business family. Their school has two billiards tables and some events used to take place; watching that, they developed interest in the sport,” said coach Suryanarayanan.

Apart from Hari and Suryanarayanan, BG Muralidharan, a cue sports parlour owner is helping the boys. “After being initiated into the sport by Hari, who is an international referee, they have been training with me from December 2019. BG Muralidharan, owner of QBG Parlours, has extended concessional rates to encourage these boys. They travel from Ponneri to Porur daily for coaching and practice. They practise for 3-4 hours a day. Travel alone takes three hours of their time every day,” said Suryanarayanan, who is coaching them free of cost.

The boys came up with a good show in the recently held state meet and also have an opportunity to take part in the nationals at Bhopal. They are hardworking, quick learners and importantly, ambitious, which is important for their growth. “In the Tamil Nadu state championship (ranking event), Prakash (Class 11) won silver in U-8 sub-junior billiards. Naveen (Class 8) won silver in U-8 sub-junior snooker. Naveen was also a semifinalist in the U-21 junior billiards. Sreekrishanth had contracted dengue and could not participate. Jaikrishanth did not win a medal, but demonstrated his potential in potting and showed his attacking skills. They took part for the first time in the nationals and it was a good exposure for them. For the background from which they are coming, it is a good step forward,’’ he pointed out.

Soumini, president of Tamil Nadu Billiards and Snooker Association, has been very encouraging and even helped the boys practice at TNBSA facility before the state ranking meet. Hari is also partly funding their expenses. “All these boys have got equal potential. The kind of cue power and accuracy demonstrated by Prakash and Sreekrishanth was phenomenal. The other two boys are much younger and their potting skills are excellent. We are exploring setting up an international standard infrastructure for the boys to practice near the school or in the Velammal School itself if the management invests. What they need now is to spend more time on the table practising while their techniques are in place. The boys are all capable of making 30-50 breaks in both billiards and snooker,’’ signed off Suryanarayanan.