343 train services to be operated in Chennai on Sunday amid complete lockdown

Published: 07th January 2022 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, lockdown

Image used for representational purposes (Photo| EPS/ A Raja Chidambaram)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In view of the complete lockdown on Sundays announced by the state government as part of Covid restrictions, Southern Railway announced that 343 train services will be operated in Chennai and its suburbs.
 
The trains will run on Chennai Central - Arakkonam (113 ), Chennai Central – Gummidipoondi (60),  Chennai Beach  -  Velachery (36) and Chennai Beach  -  Chengalpattu (120) routes.

In addition, 14 services will be operated in Pattabiram - Pattabiram Military Siding stations, said a statement from the railways.

During the full lockdown on January 9, only essential services like milk supply, dispensaries, ATM centres, freight vehicles, petrol, and diesel bunks will be allowed. Public transport and metro rail will not function.

Only takeaways are allowed at hotels between 7 am and 10 pm. Food delivery will be allowed during this time.

However, e-commerce agencies will not be allowed to function.

Passengers will be allowed to travel using their own vehicles or using hired vehicles. They should carry passes.

