Chennai eateries, shops ignore Covid curbs; devotees throng temples

Even as the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases prompted the State government to implement more restrictions from Thursday, it was business as usual for shops and restaurants.

Published: 07th January 2022 06:34 AM

Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

Though there was no crowding in restaurants and supermarkets, the number of customers were not restricted to 50 per cent. The majority of the shops and supermarkets allowed only people wearing masks after checking temperature and providing sanitiser. Shopping hubs at T Nagar and Purasaiwalkam also saw usual footfall.

Due to temples being closed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, most temples in the city including Vadpalani Murugan Temple and Mylapore Kapaleeshwarar Temple witnessed increase in the number of devotees on Thursday. A total of 2,286 people were fined on Wednesday for not wearing mask by zonal enforcement teams alone while police have imposed fines additionally with help of standalone teams. 

