Time’s up for Chennai fake cop who stole goods from shops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man who allegedly posed as an SI and took away gadgets and groceries from several shops was arrested in Thiruvamiyur. Police said the accused, T Sivakumar from Bhagwan Colony in Vadapalani, has taken phones and groceries from many shops in different areas posing as an SI with badge names of Sivakumar and Joshua.

“He has more than 10 similar cases pending against him in Ashok Nagar, Vadapalani and Sankar Nagar. While visiting the shops, Sivakumar would play recordings of walkie talkie sounds from his phone to convince the shopkeepers that he was indeed a police personnel,” said a senior police officer.

On Tuesday, Sivakumar visited a watch showroom on LB road in Thiruvanmiyur and selected watches for Rs 22,000. Claiming, he was short on cash, Sivakumar Sivakumar asked the owner to send a staff member with him to collect the cash. However, after reaching Indira Nagar on a two-wheeler, Sivakumar allegedly asked the staff to get down and fled. The staff alerted the showroom.

Based on their complaint, Thiruvanmiyur police registered a case and identified the suspect with the help of CCTV footage from the showroom. He was secured and stolen watches were seized. He was remanded in judicial custody.