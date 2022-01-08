343 suburban train services on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In view of the complete lockdown on Sundays, the Southern Railway announced that 343 train services will be operated in Chennai suburban areas. The trains will run on Chennai Central - Arakkonam (113 ), Chennai Central - Gummidipoondi (60), Chennai Beach - Velachery (36) and Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu (120) routes. In addition, 14 services will be operated in Pattabiram- Pattabiram Military Siding stations, said a statement from the railways