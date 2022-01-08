STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
343 suburban train services on Sunday

In view of the complete lockdown on Sundays, the Southern Railway announced that 343 train services will be operated in Chennai suburban areas.

Published: 08th January 2022 07:08 AM

Passenger coming out of the sub urban trains in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

Passenger coming out of the suburban trains in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In view of the complete lockdown on Sundays, the Southern Railway announced that 343 train services will be operated in Chennai suburban areas. The trains will run on Chennai Central - Arakkonam (113 ), Chennai Central - Gummidipoondi (60),  Chennai Beach  -  Velachery (36) and Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu (120) routes. In addition, 14 services will be operated in Pattabiram- Pattabiram Military Siding stations, said a statement from the railways

