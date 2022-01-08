Chennai Corp gets Rs 213 crore more to fix roads damaged in rains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the withdrawal of the Northeast monsoon, the Chennai Corporation has formed teams that includes deputy commissioners to monitor road repair works. On Friday, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said an additional Rs 213 cr has been sanctioned for the repair of 1,656 internal and bus route roads extending 312 km.

The Corporation maintains 471 bus roads to the length of 387 km and 34,640 interior roads to the length of 5,270 km. Last year, funds were allocated to repair 7,132 roads extending 1,066 km. This included roads that were damaged when underground power cables, metro water pipelines and optic fibre cables were laid. Now since rains have stopped, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru has ordered to repair the roads.

The roads damaged due to the rains in the last three months will also be re-laid by obtaining funds from TN Urban Road Infrastructure Project (TURIP), Singara Chennai 2.0 and State Disaster Relief Fund, said a press release. Already, works were underway in 59 bus route roads (40 km) at Rs 37.58 crore sanctioned under Singara Chennai 2.0 Project and another 22 bus route roads (13.58 km) under TURIP for Rs 17.37 crore. This apart, Rs 158 crore had been sanctioned for repair of 1,575 internal concrete roads (259.3 km).

The officials have been instructed to ensure that the old roads are milled, tar is mixed in the right proportion and the gradient of the newly-laid roads facilitate draining of rainwater. While Rs 213 crore have been sanctioned now, work orders will be announced soon, Bedi said.