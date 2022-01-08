STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

MIT cluster gets bigger, 61 more test Covid positive

Adding to the Covid-19 cluster at the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) at Chromepet, 59 students and two staff of the institute have tested positive for the virus on Friday. 

Published: 08th January 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Covid beds kept ready at Nandambakkam Trade Centre in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Adding to the Covid-19 cluster at the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) at Chromepet, 59 students and two staff of the institute have tested positive for the virus on Friday. 

Already, 81 students -- 67 on Wednesday and 14 on Thursday -- had tested positive at the institute. After this, samples from 320 people, including students, were taken on Thursday. The latest cluster has taken the tally of infected persons at the institute to 149.

Most of them were asymptomatic, and will be allowed to go home if they are willing. Rest will be isolated on the hostel premises itself, said officials. Meanwhile, 22 employees of the Saravana Super Stores at Chromepet have tested positive on Friday.

While there are 600 employees working at the shop, 210 were tested on Thursday. Out of this, 22 people tested positive. City Health Officer R Parthiban said the staff were tested during random sampling at public places. “There are around 600 employees working at the shop, and they will be tested subsequently. We are conducting more than 3,500 tests on a daily basis,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MIT COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp