MIT cluster gets bigger, 61 more test Covid positive

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Adding to the Covid-19 cluster at the Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) at Chromepet, 59 students and two staff of the institute have tested positive for the virus on Friday.

Already, 81 students -- 67 on Wednesday and 14 on Thursday -- had tested positive at the institute. After this, samples from 320 people, including students, were taken on Thursday. The latest cluster has taken the tally of infected persons at the institute to 149.

Most of them were asymptomatic, and will be allowed to go home if they are willing. Rest will be isolated on the hostel premises itself, said officials. Meanwhile, 22 employees of the Saravana Super Stores at Chromepet have tested positive on Friday.

While there are 600 employees working at the shop, 210 were tested on Thursday. Out of this, 22 people tested positive. City Health Officer R Parthiban said the staff were tested during random sampling at public places. “There are around 600 employees working at the shop, and they will be tested subsequently. We are conducting more than 3,500 tests on a daily basis,” he added.