Panel receives over 40,000 applications for BDS, MBBS

Over 40,000 candidates have applied for admission to MBBS and BDS courses this academic year. Friday was the last day for submitting the applications to the Selection Committee.

Published: 08th January 2022

By Express News Service

According to the Committee data, it received 40,288 applications when compared to 61,079 and 40,377 applications in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 respectively. This includes both government and management quota seats.

Meanwhile, a senior official in the Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education told TNIE that tentatively, the rank list will be released in the third week of January, and the medical counselling for the admission is scheduled for the fourth week of the month.

The State will begin the counselling only after the first phase counselling for All India Quota seats is released by the Union Health Ministry, the official said. The sale of applications had begun on December 19. The State has added additional 1,450 MBBS seats this year in 11 news medical colleges. With this, TN has 36 government medical colleges, and over 5,000 government MBBS seats.

1,450 seats
have been added to the State’s total number of medical seats this year, taking the tally over 5,000

