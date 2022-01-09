STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Huge demand for fish; chicken sales steady in Chennai

Meanwhile, fishermen returned from the sea early to make sure that the catch is sold on Saturday itself.

Social distancing went for a toss as Chintadripet fish market witnessed a huge crowd ahead of Sunday lockdown, in Chennai on Saturday. (Photo | R Satish Babu)

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Social distancing went for a toss as the public thronged fish markets across the city ahead of the full lockdown on Sunday.While the wholesale market in Kasimedu is restricted to sellers, more than 5,000 people flocked to the retail market from 7 am on Saturday. Prices of fish also saw an increase due to the demand. Many sellers as well as the buying public were seen without masks.

“Usually, the footfall at the retail market is around 1,500 to 2,000. This increased because of the Sunday lockdown,” said M Vijesh, General Secretary of Chennai Singaravelar Mechanised Boat Association. 

Meanwhile, fishermen returned from the sea early to make sure that the catch is sold on Saturday itself. More than five lakh people depend on the fish market directly and indirectly, said S Dhanasekar, Integrated Fishermen Protection Association. Fish markets at Vanagaram and Chitadripet also saw an increase in footfall. While Vanjaram was sold at Rs 1,200 per kg, Vaval, Sankara, Nethili and Tiger Prawns were sold for Rs 600-700, Rs 400-500, Rs 300-400 and Rs 1,100 respectively.

However, there was no increase in demand for mutton and chicken. “Many people don’t eat non-vegetarian food on Saturdays. Several meat shops are usually closed on Saturdays. But, they were opened because of the full lockdown on Sunday. There was no big jump in sales. Meat shop owners will be hit largely due to the lockdown,” said S Kamal, a meat shop owner. Many vendors selling vegetables outside the Koyambedu market were evacuated as they did not wear masks. “When compared to the previous lockdowns, there was no panic buying among the public this time,” said VR Soundararajan of Koyambedu Wholesale Traders’ Assn.

