Now, ‘Silver Srinivasan’ strikes gold at Pammal

Published: 09th January 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 06:39 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For 84-year-old thief Srinivasan, age is just a number. Known in police circles as ‘Silver Srinivasan’, the octogenarian known for targeting only silver valuables, has struck yet again. Only this time, he has made away with gold jewellery.

It all began when activist V Santhanam from Chromepet, placed a matrimonial advertisement in a newspaper seeking a bride for his relative S Srinivasan’s (60) son.

“The suspect approached Santhanam at his house and told him that he had a daughter aged 36 looking for a suitable groom. After formal talks at his namesake victim Srinivasan’s house at Pammal, the marriage was fixed,” said a police.

Silver Srinivasan then told the family that a pooja needs to be performed. He sought two sovereigns of gold so that he could perform the pooja at a temple and return in an hour. But he never returned.

