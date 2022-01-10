Family members of patients testing positive, says Chennai Corporation Commissioner

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said a majority of people positive are relatives of Covid-19 patients. He also expressed concerns that several people are venturing out without masks.

Nearly 8,000 people - more than 2,000 by Corporation and 5,000 by police - are being fined every day. People must wear masks while venturing out, the commissioner said. “Relatives of positive patients, who have been isolated at homes, should wear masks while providing food to the person. It is advisable they wear masks even while at home. The infected person should use a separate bathroom and toilet,” Bedi said.