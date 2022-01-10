STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Family members of patients testing positive, says Chennai Corporation Commissioner

Nearly 8,000 people - more than 2,000 by Corporation and 5,000 by police - are being fined every day. People must wear masks while venturing out, the commissioner said.

Published: 10th January 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said a majority of people positive are relatives of Covid-19 patients. He also expressed concerns that several people are venturing out without masks.

Nearly 8,000 people - more than 2,000 by Corporation and 5,000 by police - are being fined every day. People must wear masks while venturing out, the commissioner said. “Relatives of positive patients, who have been isolated at homes, should wear masks while providing food to the person. It is advisable they wear masks even while at home. The infected person should use a separate bathroom and toilet,” Bedi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Covid cases Chennai Coporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi Chennai Covid restrictions
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp