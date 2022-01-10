STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Officials struggle to vaccinate teens as many parents refuse consent

While there are those who have vaccinated themselves but are worried about its safety on children, there are also the crop of anti-vaxxers.

Published: 10th January 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

A student gets vaccinated at CSI Ewart School in Chennai on Saturday, Jan 8, 2022

A student gets vaccinated at CSI Ewart School in Chennai on Saturday, Jan 8, 2022. (Photo | EPS, R Satish Babu)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The major roadblock that the state’s vaccination programme for the 15-18 age group has met with so far is getting consent from parents for inoculating their children. While there are those who have vaccinated themselves but are worried about its safety on children, there are also the crop of anti-vaxxers.

“When we began the vaccination drive last year, it took months for us to convince most people. But we just needed their consent. Now, we require the consent of both the parent and the child, which has made it very taxing,” said a health department official.

“When the public requested to vaccinate children before reopening schools, the government said the World Health Organisation has still not granted authorisation and it may not be safe for kids. Now, the state has suddenly granted permission, but nobody is speaking about the side-effects,” said Pramila Rajan, parent of a 15-year-old.

This hesitation among many is despite schools having designated doctors to spread awareness on the importance of vaccination. According to the principal of a government school at Mambalam, doctors are present throughout the vaccination drive to clear the doubts of the parents. Even after taking efforts to clear these fears, some parents are not coming forward.

The hesitancy is so much that a few anti-vaxxers are threatening to withdraw their children from schools if they are forced to get vaccinated. “I myself did not get vaccinated because I do not believe in this government. If they are transparent about the studies conducted and the side effects, we will be willing. I hope the schools do not mandate vaccination to write examinations. They cannot force the public,” said R Kartheega, an IT employee.

On the other hand, schools are conducting awareness camps and also inviting parents to them. “Though a booster dose is now permitted, only those who have completed 39 weeks after their second dose are eligible for it. Those who came forward early to get vaccinated will benefit now. The case is similar to the teenagers. The more they delay, the more they will be at loss,” said an official from the department of education.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu children vaccination Tamil Nadu health department Tamil Nadu government Tamil Nadu education department Anti Vaxxers Covid vaccine
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp