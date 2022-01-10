Officials struggle to vaccinate teens as many parents refuse consent

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The major roadblock that the state’s vaccination programme for the 15-18 age group has met with so far is getting consent from parents for inoculating their children. While there are those who have vaccinated themselves but are worried about its safety on children, there are also the crop of anti-vaxxers.

“When we began the vaccination drive last year, it took months for us to convince most people. But we just needed their consent. Now, we require the consent of both the parent and the child, which has made it very taxing,” said a health department official.

“When the public requested to vaccinate children before reopening schools, the government said the World Health Organisation has still not granted authorisation and it may not be safe for kids. Now, the state has suddenly granted permission, but nobody is speaking about the side-effects,” said Pramila Rajan, parent of a 15-year-old.

This hesitation among many is despite schools having designated doctors to spread awareness on the importance of vaccination. According to the principal of a government school at Mambalam, doctors are present throughout the vaccination drive to clear the doubts of the parents. Even after taking efforts to clear these fears, some parents are not coming forward.

The hesitancy is so much that a few anti-vaxxers are threatening to withdraw their children from schools if they are forced to get vaccinated. “I myself did not get vaccinated because I do not believe in this government. If they are transparent about the studies conducted and the side effects, we will be willing. I hope the schools do not mandate vaccination to write examinations. They cannot force the public,” said R Kartheega, an IT employee.

On the other hand, schools are conducting awareness camps and also inviting parents to them. “Though a booster dose is now permitted, only those who have completed 39 weeks after their second dose are eligible for it. Those who came forward early to get vaccinated will benefit now. The case is similar to the teenagers. The more they delay, the more they will be at loss,” said an official from the department of education.