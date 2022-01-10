Road over bridge construction on Chennai-Tiruvallur High Road causing hardship for motorists

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ongoing works of road over bridge on Chennai - Tiruvallur High (CTH) Road is causing hardship to motorists in the western suburban areas. The bridge that will replace the manned level crossing gate between Pattabiram and Pattabiram was approved by the state government in 2011 and civil work began in 2018.

According to the locals, the construction has affected vehicular movement on the CTH and during peak hours it takes nearly 20 to 30 minutes to cross a distance of 1 km due to the works. To facilitate construction of ROB, in 2018, the police and highways made changes in the traffic movement. Vehicles from Ambattur and Poonamallee heading towards Pattabiram and Tiruvallur were diverted via Pattabiram - Poonamallee Road to reach the CTH near Outer Ring Road roundabout which is 500 m away from the under-construction ROB. However, vehicles coming towards Ambattur from Tiruvallur were allowed to use the existing road whose width shrunk due to the works.

Amid stiff resistance, the traffic arrangement continued for 15 months. However, the ROB work was halted a year ago owing to various issues. This led to reverting the traffic in Avadi - Pattabiram section on CTH Road. As of November 2019, more than 80,000 vehicles use the CTH Road daily.

Nearly after a year, the state highways resumed the ROB works recently. It also demolished a few large buildings on CTH and requested police to impose old traffic arrangements for speedy completion. T Sadagopan, a resident and consumer activist said, “In 2019, when the change was made, ORR was not tolled. Since four toll plazas are going to collect user fees on ORR, many vehicles may enter Pattabiram - Poonamallee Road to reach their destination. This will increase traffic woes in Pattabiram and western suburban areas.” The railway also should start the works soon, added Sadagopan.

Another resident S Gnanavel said, huge potholes on the entire 500-metre stretch of CTH Road covering the railway line are causing hardship. “Many motorists fell due to water inundation on the road recently. The government must level the road for daily commutation.” Highways official said, “Traffic will be diverted via Pattabiram road and works will finish in six months.”