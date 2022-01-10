STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Road over bridge construction on Chennai-Tiruvallur High Road causing hardship for motorists

The ongoing works of road over bridge on Chennai - Tiruvallur High (CTH) Road is causing hardship to motorists in the western suburban areas.

Published: 10th January 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

The construction of the four-lane bridge on CTH Road in Pattabiram near Chennai

The construction of the four-lane bridge on CTH Road in Pattabiram near Chennai (Photo | P Jawahar)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The ongoing works of road over bridge on Chennai - Tiruvallur High (CTH) Road is causing hardship to motorists in the western suburban areas. The bridge that will replace the manned level crossing gate between Pattabiram and Pattabiram was approved by the state government in 2011 and civil work began in 2018.

According to the locals, the construction has affected vehicular movement on the CTH and during peak hours it takes nearly 20 to 30 minutes to cross a distance of 1 km due to the works. To facilitate construction of ROB, in 2018, the police and highways made changes in the traffic movement. Vehicles from Ambattur and Poonamallee heading towards Pattabiram and Tiruvallur were diverted via Pattabiram - Poonamallee Road to reach the CTH near Outer Ring Road roundabout which is 500 m away from the under-construction ROB. However, vehicles coming towards Ambattur from Tiruvallur were allowed to use the existing road whose width shrunk due to the works.

Amid stiff resistance, the traffic arrangement continued for 15 months. However, the ROB work was halted a year ago owing to various issues. This led to reverting the traffic in Avadi - Pattabiram section on CTH Road. As of November 2019, more than 80,000 vehicles use the CTH Road daily.

Nearly after a year, the state highways resumed the ROB works recently. It also demolished a few large buildings on CTH and requested police to impose old traffic arrangements for speedy completion. T Sadagopan, a resident and consumer activist said, “In 2019, when the change was made, ORR was not tolled. Since four toll plazas are going to collect user fees on ORR, many vehicles may enter Pattabiram - Poonamallee Road to reach their destination. This will increase traffic woes in Pattabiram and western suburban areas.” The railway also should start the works soon, added Sadagopan.

Another resident S Gnanavel said, huge potholes on the entire 500-metre stretch of CTH Road covering the railway line are causing hardship. “Many motorists fell due to water inundation on the road recently. The government must level the road for daily commutation.” Highways official said, “Traffic will be diverted via Pattabiram road and works will finish in six months.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CTH Road Road Over Bridge Chennai Tiruvallur High Road
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp