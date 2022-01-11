STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A calendar beyond conventions

The artworks for the calendar have been contributed by people from within the community; all with an intent to express their ideologies better through colours.

Published: 11th January 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: “A calendar, these days, has become a canvas to showcase everything under the sun. It can even spur conversations, raise awareness, and be used as a tool to normalise discussions around topics once considered a taboo. Ours hopes and promises to be one for the LGBTQIA+ community,” says Harish Subramanian, a performance arts manager. 

Harish, along with his friends — Sanjevi Jayaraman, Dwaraki and Muhil — has launched a queer-friendly calendar as part of IQueer — a queer collective that aims to bring a dialogue around queer livelihood, lifestyle, sexual health, mental health and more such pertinent themes relevant to the LGBTQIA+ community. When they started a daily conversation series on their official Instagram and Clubhouse accounts during the Pride month in 2021, little did they think that it would pave the way for a novel cause of this kind.  

Explaining the idea, Harish shares, “The calendar features queer art — a mix of digital and visual art created by upcoming queer artists of Tamil diaspora. We had just two weeks to roll the idea. We’ve sold more than 50 calendars since the New Year both within and outside the community. Enquiries have been pouring in from foreign countries as well. We are thinking of printing another batch.” 

The artworks for the calendar have been contributed by people from within the community; all with an intent to express their ideologies better through colours. Every month features an artwork/digital illustration, name of the artist with their identification, a blurb elaborating the meaning behind the art and days of significance to the community and its history. 

Take February, for instance. The days from 20-26 are rainbow-hued to mark Aromantic Awareness Week. April 6 marks International Asexuality Day, May has important days such as International Day against Queerphobia, Agender Pride Day and Harvey Milk Day…the list goes on for the respective months. “It’s a loud and proud effort. The artists are glad that they have been able to showcase their talent without having to come out of the closet. They are happy to be part of a larger cause and also be noticed. It’s an opportunity for them to build their line of work and take it to a larger audience. This is not profit-oriented but a passion project for us to support the emerging talents,” points out Harish. 

The team believes that it’s their way of giving back to the community. They have been receiving heart-warming support for the initiative, too. “The calendar also doubles up as just an art piece so it can be preserved for years. We’ve been receiving feedback that everybody is able to relate to the ideas and it gives them a sense of belongingness. IQueer is active on Instagram and Clubhouse. It’s open to anybody who wants to learn about the community. The conversations will continue,” assures Harish. 

The calendar is priced at `750 plus shipping charges. For details, call: 8220835682 or visit @naanqueer on Instagram

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp