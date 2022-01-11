A calendar beyond conventions

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: “A calendar, these days, has become a canvas to showcase everything under the sun. It can even spur conversations, raise awareness, and be used as a tool to normalise discussions around topics once considered a taboo. Ours hopes and promises to be one for the LGBTQIA+ community,” says Harish Subramanian, a performance arts manager.

Harish, along with his friends — Sanjevi Jayaraman, Dwaraki and Muhil — has launched a queer-friendly calendar as part of IQueer — a queer collective that aims to bring a dialogue around queer livelihood, lifestyle, sexual health, mental health and more such pertinent themes relevant to the LGBTQIA+ community. When they started a daily conversation series on their official Instagram and Clubhouse accounts during the Pride month in 2021, little did they think that it would pave the way for a novel cause of this kind.

Explaining the idea, Harish shares, “The calendar features queer art — a mix of digital and visual art created by upcoming queer artists of Tamil diaspora. We had just two weeks to roll the idea. We’ve sold more than 50 calendars since the New Year both within and outside the community. Enquiries have been pouring in from foreign countries as well. We are thinking of printing another batch.”

The artworks for the calendar have been contributed by people from within the community; all with an intent to express their ideologies better through colours. Every month features an artwork/digital illustration, name of the artist with their identification, a blurb elaborating the meaning behind the art and days of significance to the community and its history.

Take February, for instance. The days from 20-26 are rainbow-hued to mark Aromantic Awareness Week. April 6 marks International Asexuality Day, May has important days such as International Day against Queerphobia, Agender Pride Day and Harvey Milk Day…the list goes on for the respective months. “It’s a loud and proud effort. The artists are glad that they have been able to showcase their talent without having to come out of the closet. They are happy to be part of a larger cause and also be noticed. It’s an opportunity for them to build their line of work and take it to a larger audience. This is not profit-oriented but a passion project for us to support the emerging talents,” points out Harish.

The team believes that it’s their way of giving back to the community. They have been receiving heart-warming support for the initiative, too. “The calendar also doubles up as just an art piece so it can be preserved for years. We’ve been receiving feedback that everybody is able to relate to the ideas and it gives them a sense of belongingness. IQueer is active on Instagram and Clubhouse. It’s open to anybody who wants to learn about the community. The conversations will continue,” assures Harish.

The calendar is priced at `750 plus shipping charges. For details, call: 8220835682 or visit @naanqueer on Instagram