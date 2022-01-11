STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai airport gets water-level recorder

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In  a bid to ensure Chennai Airport doesn’t get flooded during heavy rains, an automatic water-level recorder was installed at the secondary runway bridge site, according to airport director Dr Sharad Kumar.

The system will record variation in water levels of Adyar river at bridge location and the feed from the same is continuously monitored at a control station (AOCC) which is located in Terminal Building, Dr Kumar said. Chennai Airport’s boundary lies on the banks of Adyar river  for a considerable stretch and often faces flood threats.

When the water level swells above the 9.5m mark, (and touches the bottom level of the bridge at 10.5 metre), the system will sound an alarm in the control station. It will later push alert messages to 10 important Airport Authority of India officials (official mobile numbers) in charge of operations. Thus by installing this facility, the airport will get alerts for protecting vital infrastructure prior to a flood event  actually happening.

