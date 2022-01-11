Debt-ridden man kills self in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old man allegedly died by suicide on Monday due to stress related to debts, the Koyembedu police said. The police recovered the body and sent it to Government Kilpauk Medical College for postmortem.

According to the police, D Dinesh, a resident of Chinmaya Nagar at Koyambedu, had written nearly seven suicide notes addressed separately to his wife, two children, parents, the police and relatives. In the notes, he said the reason for his death was debts. His wife said he was an alcoholic and was addicted to online gambling.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).