Doctors seek quarantine leave and suspension of elective procedures

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) requested the Health Department to issue guidelines for restrictions in healthcare services, academic activities and official meetings in order to use the manpower judiciously for healthcare services amid rising Covid-19 cases.

In a memorandum to the Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, the SDPGA requested the Health Department to suspend elective theatre procedures, special clinics, health camps, classes, academic and official meetings immediately.

They also requested that one-third of the strength of healthcare personnel be allowed to avail compulsory leave on rotation as a reserve force. They also sought quarantine leave after Covid duties and also accommodation during Covid duties as previously. “We request the government to consider our suggestions in order to use the manpower judiciously to sustain uninterrupted healthcare services to common people,” SDPGA said.

The doctors also requested the department to exempt pregnant and immuno-compromised healthcare professionals from duties and give them special casual leave, besides exempting healthcare people with comorbidities from Covid-related work. Speaking to TNIE, Dr P Saminathan, president, SDPGA said, “We have emailed the memorandum to the Health Secretary. We also met him on Saturday and requested him for quarantine leave and accommodation.”

Saminathan said they requested the Health Secretary to designate some areas in doctors’ hostel so that they can quarantine there for seven days and resume duty. “We requested for seven-day duty and seven-day quarantine,” Saminathan said. As cases are increasing, the doctors are also concerned over many healthcare workers testing positive.