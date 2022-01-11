Over 36,500 calls made to people in home isolation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation’s tele-counselling centre has made a total of 36,889 calls to people who tested positive for Covid-19 and are in home isolation since January 4. After testing positive, patients are taken to the screening centres. Following this, those advised home isolation are contacted by the tele-counselling team.

Each zone has a tele-counselling team apart from which a facility is also functioning in corporation office at the Ripon Building. As per the standard operating procedure (SOP), the callers will enquire if patients have fever, cough, body pain and throat pain. If these symptoms persists for more than five days, the patients will be advised to visit nearby hospitals.

They will also ask if patients have facilities to isolate at home and if RT-PCR tests have been done for the family. Advise on the preventive measures to be followed and food habits will be given. There are a total of 19 doctors and 129 callers working in the zonal tele-counselling centres while a deputy collector, two doctors and 45 staff are working on a rotational basis in the Ripon building.