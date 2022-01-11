Stalin kicks off Covid booster dose drive in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the drive to provide booster doses for frontline workers and those aged over 60 at MRC Nagar in Chennai on Monday. The State has identified four lakh eligible people for the ‘precaution dose’ initially.

According to the press release, there are 5,65,218 healthcare workers, 9,78,023 frontline workers and 20,83,800 people above 60 years with comorbidities. Among them, 4,00,013 individuals — 2,06,128 healthcare workers, 92,816 frontline workers and 1,01,069 people above 60 — are eligible for the ‘precaution dose’ in Tamil Nadu.

The State has administered 8.83 crore vaccine doses so far. In 17 mega vaccination camps, it has administered 3.15 crore doses. Among the 15-17 age group, 21,52,755 individuals have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also launched the extension of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) for another five years starting from January 11. Families with Rs 1.20 lakh annual income will be eligible for the scheme. Journalists who have accreditation cards and also press pass holders are eligible for the scheme irrespective of their annual income, according to the press release.

The government has allocated `1,248.29 crore for the scheme and it will be implemented through United India Insurance Corporation. The beneficiaries can avail 11 follow-up treatments, 52 diagnostic procedures and eight super speciality procedures including 1,090 surgical and medical treatments. Also, 86 additional treatments have been added to the scheme.

Under the scheme, 1.37 crore families will benefit with Rs 5 lakh coverage per annum. According to the press release, 1,600 hospitals —714 government and 886 private — have been empanelled in the scheme.

The Chief Minister handed over CMCHIS beneficiary cards to 10 journalists and others while launching the scheme. Earlier, households with Rs 72,000 annual income were eligible for enrolling in the scheme. Now, the income ceiling has been raised to Rs 1.20 lakh.