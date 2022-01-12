A road so old and new

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An eclectic modern city is no stranger to us — skyscrapers bordering individual homes, old architecture shouldering newly constructed elements, and planned buildings opening up to mismatched structures. But if we rewind a few decades, you might find that consistency and a uniform look were all the rage in architecture. A handful of us find ourselves under the Royapuram flyover on Saturday, to witness the remnants of such ideology, as we trace the skyline of Rajaji Salai on a walk hosted by Madras Inherited.

“Rajaji Salai is not generally an area you choose to have a walkthrough. You largely see people travelling from one side of the city to another,” began Ashmitha Athreya. But that is not to say that the area does not hold much historical and architectural significance. It gained importance due to the harbour that came up next to it, shared Ashmitha. “Maritime trade was already happening before the British began ruling here.

The waters were shallow and natives played an important role transporting goods to shore in catamaran and masula boats. But, it was claimed that 90 per cent of the cargo was lost in the process and the British believed that most were stolen and sold in bazaars. This is what pushed them to construct a harbour in the area,” she explained. The construction of the harbour brought with it the need for structures that would house administrative and adjacent roles, we find as we commence to face JM Baxi and Co, a shipping service company.

Context matters

The old classical structure — fallen into disuse — features smooth columns with no markings and grooves, arches, Madras terrace roofs for cool air and buffer spaces such as balconies and verandahs (now encased in glass) to accommodate the British to the humid climate. Interestingly, while this is the only such building today in the spot, it was actually modelled after another in the vicinity. Ashmitha revealed a picture of a similar structure that existed on the empty plot next to it, which once belonged to Gordon Woodroffe & Co, which, like many other British endeavours, would export raw materials and import finished goods.

“Architects then respected context. They knew they couldn’t build something incongruous. Thus, JM Baxi and Co adopted the look of the earlier construction that was Gordon Woodroffe,” she elaborated. But this is hardly applicable to the rest of the street. “Context is largely missing in construction (nowadays). As we walk by multiple buildings carrying multiple elements, they don’t follow the same style of architecture,” she lamented. The newer works are predominantly of the Indian architects of the 60s and 70s, who began expanding and exploring in this territory.

Another set of twin buildings that once used to have the same look and similar function are the Custom House and the Collectorate. The former was once inside Fort Saint George and showcased vibrant scenes as people bought in goods and weighed them. Customs, once separated into land and sea, was given a separate office in Rajaji Salai. And much like Baxi and Woodroffe, this structure too took after its neighbour, the now Collectorate. “The trade that came with the customs, along with the introduction of the railway line in 1871 added to the prominence of Rajaji Salai. Interestingly, you can notice that the sign for the Custom House faces the road, as opposed to the sea where people came from earlier, because the city began growing to the south,” she shared.

What lies beyond

The Collectorate (once a business exchange) also gave a lead to the conception of the now Government Stationery Office, and the trade prominence brought in the Beach Station which the then Governor of Madras inaugurated. As we walk on, we see Arbuthnot & Co, only an under-construction view left of its glorious and tragic history as a mercantile bank. Several such iconic and architecturally vital structures are no longer a part of Chennai. “The presented reason is often that it is structurally unstable, but there are better ways of dealing with it than pulling them down,” rued Ashmitha. Then comes the Burma Bazaar, shuttered up (now reclaimed land), a place that the Burmese gained after mobilising for their rights.

We end at the General Post Office, boasting its eclectic elements — jaali work on arches, brackets under the projection of the roof, column, Kerala roofs inspired by palaces — in an Indo Saracenic style, designed by Robert Chisholm. Unfortunately, Ashmitha admitted, it is only the front-facing facade that is taken care of, leaving the ones away from the public eye in poor condition.

As we part, Ashmitha noted that the roads branching from Rajaji Salai are even more interesting than the thoroughfare itself but unfortunately, we must wait for that walk.