Evicted pavement dwellers allotted houses in KP Park

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 59 families that were evacuated from the pavements near the Egmore railway station in October 2021 were resettled in KP park, on Monday.

“Out of the 59 families, 58 have arrived. The houses range up to 400 square feet and the residents are largely happy about the resettlement,” said an official from the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board.

The residents were put up at a shelter near Pattalam and later Kannappar Thidal, ever since they were evicted. The eviction had sparked protests as the squatters argued they were evicted without notice.

They had lived on the platforms in Egmore for at least 50 years. “One positive outcome is that we are still in Egmore constituency. We were very unsure of the housing because some of our friends who were evicted from several areas in the city, were never resettled. We got lucky we at least have a roof,” said one person who was resettled.