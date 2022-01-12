STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Greater Chennai Corporation quota for women quashed by Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Tuesday quashed a government notification providing reservation for women in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) since it exceeded 50 per cent.

Published: 12th January 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court.

Madras High Court.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday quashed a government notification providing reservation for women in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) since it exceeded 50 per cent. Allowing a petition filed by advocate R Parthiban, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and justice PD Audikesavalu set aside the notification issued in 2019, saying the Constitution does not provide for reservation in excess of 50 per cent.

It also directed the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) to provide reservation for women not exceeding 50 per cent. The petition prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to set right the discrimination in providing quota in the Chennai City Municipal Corporation as notified in TN Government Gazette No 228 dated May 24, 2019. He also wanted the court to rectify the defect and reallocate the exact 50 per cent quota in wards to women and men equally as per the Tamil Nadu Municipal Laws (Amendment) Act, 2016.

He noted that a gazette notification (no 228) said 16 wards were reserved for SC women, another 16 for SC general, and 89 for women general. This allocation accounts for 105 wards for women and is not in consonance with the 50 per cent reservation allocated to women as per the TN Municipal Laws (Amendment) Act, 2016, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Greater Chennai Corporation
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp