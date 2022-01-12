Man loses Rs 3k and valuables to online scammers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police are investigating a complaint from a man who was allegedly robbed of his gold chain and a motorbike by a gang when he went to collect Rs 30,000 he had lost to a woman, who promised a day-long sex chat session with him.

While the Kumaran Nagar police have received a complaint and provided a CSR, they are yet to nab the suspects. According to a senior police officer, the victim is a 24-year-old medical representative. “There is a mobile application called ‘Locanto’, where people pay money to have sex chats. For an hour the customers is asked to pay Rs 5,000. The complainant had spent Rs 15,000, for three video call sessions,” said the police officer.

Unhappy with the sessions, the complainant wanted to extend it. He was allegedly asked to pay Rs 30,000 for a day-long session by a representative. To his shock, after online payment there calls to the contact numbers went unanswered. Not losing hope, the man tried to get in touch with the women he met online.

“He managed to speak to one of them recently and was asked to wait near the Kasi Theatre in Ashok Nagar on Monday night. When he went there, a woman showed up along with four men. Instead of returning the money, the men allegedly attacked him with and robbed him of 1.5-sovereign gold chain and his two-wheeler,” said the police officer. Based on his complaint, a case was booked and hunt has been launched to nab the accused.