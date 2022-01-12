Once-famous Videmed app no longer popular

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Videmed telemedicine service provided by the Greater Chennai Corporation, which used to receive 150 calls per day during the second wave, now gets calls in single digits. Though the State is seeing an increase in Covid cases, the app is not used as much.

Launched in May 2021, the app connects patients to doctors through via for medical consultation. When the healthcare sector was overwhelmed during the second lockdown, the telemedicine facility helped people reach doctors. At that time, the app received a total of 4,221 calls.

But since then, the number has been on the decline. Until January 10, the centre has received 64 calls. As the calls have decreased, the telemedicine team has started attending calls through eSanjeeveni app, which was launched by the Union government and receives calls from across Tamil Nadu.

With home isolation recommended for most patients, doctors said raising awareness about the app could help them. They added that if fully utilised, the app can play an important role in reducing the movement of people who have symptoms, and can provide them with necessary help.

District programme officer and in-charge of the telemedicine centre Dr Pradeep Selvaraj said, “Instead of visiting doctors, people with symptoms can consult doctors via the GCC’s Videmed app. People who have tested positive and are in home isolation can also call us if they have doubts. If needed, we will link them with Covid Care Centres and hospitals.”

