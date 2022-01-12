Pocketing wins, one after another

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai is known for its club culture with excellent facilities for indoor sports like bridge, squash and billiards. Cue sports is very popular at these clubs as members across age groups could be seen playing leisurely at any given time.

In the past six to seven years, quite a few pool parlours and academies have sprung up and it has come as a blessing for cue sports enthusiasts. One among those who benefitted from this change in trend is Anupama R, who was recently crowned the junior national champion in both billiards and snooker at the 88th All-India Snooker and Billiards Championship. The event, where about 970 players took part in various categories, was held at Sage University, Bhopal.

Anupama went up the ladder in a systematic way. She first won a state ranking tournament in 2015, prompting her to take the game seriously. Living in a joint family helped as not only did she get a table to practise at home but also had her own cheering squad.

She learnt the ropes of the game and practised at the Mylapore Club where she showed a lot of promise. Soon, she went on to win the world under-16 snooker title at Russia in 2017. Since then, she has been playing at higher age groups and has had positive results. This season, training with her current coach SA Saleem, she won the state championships and followed it up with impressive performances in the nationals. In the state meet, Anupama retained her billiards (ladies) title for the fourth consecutive time.

“It is a nice feeling to win both the junior titles at Bhopal. In 2020, I won sub-junior billiards, snooker and junior billiards. I had lost in the junior snooker finals. So, it was special to have won it this time,” shares Anupama.

Saleem prepared her for the nationals at Bhopal by bringing in the ‘nationals atmosphere’ into his training methods. “Before we went for the nationals, Saleem sir had changed the cloth on one table and also bought a new set of cue-sport ball to give us the feel of the national championship conditions. I normally practise and spar for around four to five hours in a day and this helped my preparation,” says Anupama, a third year BBA student at MOP Vaishnav College for Women.

A former state champion, Saleem believes that Anupama is a quick learner and has the potential to do well for the country. “Anupama is very passionate about the game. She is mentally strong and does not get rattled easily. She plays in a calm, composed manner and also has the ability to bounce back,” complimented Saleem.

Anupama did not waste time during the multiple lockdowns and trained earnestly. Pleased with her progress so far, she hopes to represent the country in the IBSF World Championship. “Whenever there was a lockdown, l never sat idle. I have a table at home and Saleem sir would come on video call and coach me for around four hours.

This has helped me in sharpening my skills. In the senior nationals, I had been finishing in the top four for the past two years. This year, I qualified for the finals but lost to India No 2 in 15 reds snooker. In 6 reds, I finished as India No 3. In the coming season, I will work hard to represent India in IBSF World Championships and hopefully, win some medals for the country,” she said.