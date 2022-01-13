STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Offline classes in schools optional: TN govt tells Madras HC

Through a notification on January 3, the government disallowed functioning of play schools and nursery schools.

Published: 13th January 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

teachers online education online class student

Covid-19 has made schools shift to online classes. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court that physical classes for standards X, XI and XII are not compulsory but only optional, and are being held by strictly following the standard operating procedures.

Advocate General (AG) R Shanmugasundaram, representing the State during a hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition, which was later dismissed, submitted before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu on Wednesday that the classes are held just to facilitate the students in getting their vaccines as they are going to take public examinations.

Through a notification on January 3, the government disallowed functioning of play schools and nursery schools. Later, direct classes for standards I to VIII were cancelled. Subsequently, offline classes were done away with from standards I to IX, he said.

The AG added that classes are not compulsory but only optional for the students. Classes in schools for X, XI and XII and colleges and polytechnic colleges are being held with strict adherence to standard operating procedures, he pointed out. 

While dismissing the PIL as withdrawn, the ACJ said the court can’t command and take over the administration and it is the government which manages the matters.

Furnish RT-PCR result to get leave, hosp staff told  
Chennai: Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital Dr E Theranirajan on Wednesday issued an order stating that faculty and other staff of the hospital should produce RT-PCR report for claiming leave for Covid. Explaining the order, Theranirajan told TNIE that it was issued to prevent many from taking leaves in view of Pongal festival. “There has been a surge in absenteeism among faculty and other staff of the hospital in view of Covid. The maximum leave allowed is only seven days from onset of symptoms,” the order further says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Offline classes Tamil Nadu Madras High Court
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp