Bhogi smog gives way to clear skies, Chennai breathes easy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thick blankets of smog engulfed Chennai on Thursday morning with customary Bhogi bonfire celebrations raising the pollution levels. However, clear skies and favourable winds ensured faster dispersion of pollutants.

Social media was abuzz with pictures of smog with visibility falling below 10m, but the eight Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Systems (CAAQMS) have not recorded any significant levels of pollution in morning hours. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was hovering around 50 at around 6 am. As the day went by, the AQI increased up to 74.

The visibility was good in areas close to the coast and smog was intense in inland localities like Ponamallee, Koyambedu, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, etc. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) conducted an air quality survey and claimed that the overall status of gaseous pollutant Sulphur Dioxide (SO2) and Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) at all 15 stations are found to be well within the prescribed standards of 80pg/m3. Particulate Matter (PM2.5) level was in the range of 18-54 pg/m3 as against the prescribed standard of 60 pg/m3 and Particulate Matter (PM10) was in the range of 45-91 pg/m3 as against the prescribed standard of 100 pg/m3.

TNPCB chairman A Udhayan said the drop in pollution levels was due to was due to government’s Covid-19 mitigation directions and awareness campaign. Airport authorities said there was no disruption in the flight operations.

