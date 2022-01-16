CMDA skips B.Plan programme in recruiting 30 planners, sparks row

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority’s move to recruit 15 assistant planners and 15 planning assistants (Grade-1) under direct recruitment has sparked row, with a section of planners questioning the notification for not including Bachelor in Planning degree-holders under eligibility criteria. As per the recent notification issued by the CMDA for 30 planning posts, Masters in Planning degree was considered eligible but not B.Plan.

“Those with just Bachelors in Architecture or Civil Engineering (With experience in planning domain) degrees were considered eligible, but B.Plan was ignored. The State government didn’t follow the recruitment rules prescribed for planners by the Central Town and Country Planning Organisation (TCPO),” some planners said. The National Urban Planner Council has also brought the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister’s Office.

“Civil engineers who are taught about structures and architects who are taught about designing buildings are being considered for town planning posts. Niti Aayog’s report on ‘Reforms in Urban Planning Capacity in India’ highlights this issue and underscores the need for all States and Union Territories to adopt recruitment rules prescribed by the Department of Town and Country Planning, Government of India,” said a letter addressed to the CM’s cell. But officials defended the notification saying that no institution in TN offers B.Plan course.

“We are in the process of making amendments to service rules. Matter has been taken up with the Higher Education Department to commence B.Plan courses in Tamil Nadu. Even if some colleges start the course in June 2022, the first batch will be out only in 2026. These service rules have been there for a long time,” a top housing department official said.

Former Anna University professor of urban engineering K P Subramanian said that many Tamil students are studying B.Plan in colleges and universities outside the state. “If B.Plan is not included, they will be denied their right to write exams,” he said. But B.Plan graduates are eligible for the post under their capacity as associate members of the Institute of Town Planners, the former professor