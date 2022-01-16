STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID: Chennai's positivity now 30 per cent, highest in Tamil Nadu

Of the total 241 Omicron cases recorded so far, 231 patients have been discharged and there are none 'under admission including home isolation' as on date, a COVID bulletin said.

A Greater Chennai Corporation worker drives an auto-rickshaw decorated with mock syringes to boost awareness on the importance of Covid-19 vaccination. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Sunday logged 23,975 fresh COVID-19 cases in keeping with the trend of rising infections, pushing active cases in the state to 1.42 lakh. Chennai's test positivity rate, meanwhile, climbed to 30.0 per cent, the highest in Tamil Nadu.

Nagapattinam district with a 2.2 per cent positivity was the lowest. On January 10, Chennai district's positivity rate stood at 18.1 percent and on January 14, it was 28.6 per cent.

Of the total 241 Omicron cases recorded so far, 231 patients have been discharged and there are none 'under admission including home isolation' as on date, a COVID bulletin here said adding the remaining 10 cases were 'cross notified' to other states.

While 1,42,476 is the number of active cases including isolation, 12,484 patients were discharged and so far 27,60,458 people have recovered. As on January 15, the active cases stood at 1,31,007. The 23,975 fresh infections include returnees from other states and abroad.

As many as 22 deaths were reported and 36,989 is the total number of fatalities till date. Cumulatively, 1,40,720 samples were tested (RT-PCR) and in total 5,95,48,455 specimens and 29,39,923 people have tested positive so far.

