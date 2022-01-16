STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Three killed in separate accidents since Thursday

In another accident, Shanmugam, 61, of Nammalwarpet, was fatally knocked down by a two-wheeler, and the rider, a history-sheeter identified as Kirubanithi, was arrested.

Published: 16th January 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three people were killed in separate accidents since Thursday night in Chennai. Bhagyaraj, 43, was returning from Villivakkam to his home in Korattur in an auto when his friend who was driving the vehicle lost control of it and rammed the wall of the flyover. In the impact, Bhagyaraj was thrown off the vehicle and fell to the ground from the flyover. He was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital but was declared dead.

In another accident, Shanmugam, 61, of Nammalwarpet, was fatally knocked down by a two-wheeler, and the rider, a history-sheeter identified as Kirubanithi, was arrested. In another accident, a woman riding a pillion with her husband slipped and fell in Thirumangalam and died on the spot on Thursday night. The deceased M Rajeshwari was on her way to a relative’s house with husband Murugan when the accident happened.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp