Three killed in separate accidents since Thursday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three people were killed in separate accidents since Thursday night in Chennai. Bhagyaraj, 43, was returning from Villivakkam to his home in Korattur in an auto when his friend who was driving the vehicle lost control of it and rammed the wall of the flyover. In the impact, Bhagyaraj was thrown off the vehicle and fell to the ground from the flyover. He was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital but was declared dead.

In another accident, Shanmugam, 61, of Nammalwarpet, was fatally knocked down by a two-wheeler, and the rider, a history-sheeter identified as Kirubanithi, was arrested. In another accident, a woman riding a pillion with her husband slipped and fell in Thirumangalam and died on the spot on Thursday night. The deceased M Rajeshwari was on her way to a relative’s house with husband Murugan when the accident happened.